Former B.C. finance minister Kevin Falcon is the new leader of the BC Liberal party.
Falcon, 58, won on the fifth ballot, Saturday with roughly 52% of the vote.
Falcon was an MLA from 2001-2013, representing Surrey-Cloverdale. He lost the bid for the Liberal leadership in 2011 to Christy Clark.
Ellis Ross finished second with a fifth-round total of 34%.
Michael Lee was third, collecting 14% of the vote on the fifth ballot.
“There were some wonderful individuals running and we all look forward to working with the new leader of the Opposition in Kevin Falcon,” Penticton MLA Dan Ashton said in a phone interview moments after the announcement.
“Kevin has a lot of past experience and he’s seen the changes that B.C. needs to make.”
Ashton did not publicly endorse a candidate.
Seven challenged for the leadership.
Kelowna MLA Renee Merrified was eliminated on the second ballot with 3.3% of the votes cast.