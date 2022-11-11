Kelowna RCMP were made aware of a triggered alarm at a local business on Nov. 8 at around 10 p.m. indicating a robbery in the 1300 Block of Bernard Ave.
A robbery with a firearm was confirmed shortly after by staff members of the business.
The victim described that a male in a black ski mask and gloves entered the business and pointed a black handgun at him, then handed over a black bag and demanded money.
An undisclosed amount of cash, four packages of cigarettes and other merchandise was taken before the suspect departed on foot. It is unknown which direction the suspect headed or if a vehicle was involved.
The RCMP used a number of resources in an attempt to locate the suspect, including the Kelowna Police Dog Service. The suspect was not located and is unknown at this time.
Police are asking the public for assistance.
If you witnessed, have dash camera footage from this area during the time of the robbery or have information which could lead to an arrest, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2022-70139.
The pubic can also submit an anonymous tip to the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at crimestoppers.net.