Osoyoos is freshly awash in cash to help protect some of its vital infrastructure.
The town announced Tuesday it’s been awarded a $1.7-million provincial grant “to assist with flood- and erosion-proofing of some of our critical water well infrastructure.
“This funding will be used to address two wells that were previously impacted in both the 2017 and 2018 floods. Specifically, we will be able to flood-protect the electrical systems, provide building upgrades to resist wave action, and install enhanced shoreline protection,” said Jaren Brounstein, Osoyoos’ director of operational services, in a press release.
Four other communities in the region were also among the 49 around B.C. to share in a total of $23.4 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.
Summerland is getting $150,000 for its Isintok Dam spillway upgrade project, Princeton is receiving $300,000 for a flood mapping and mitigation plan, Keremeos is due for $1980,000 to develop a flood mitigation plan, and Peachland will see $82,000 to replace air conditioners in its cooling centre.