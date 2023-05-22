Okanagan’s own entertainer extraordinaire Joey Sather will pay tribute to the Rat Pack at Friday Night Live on Friday, May 26.
The audience will be treated to some of the greatest songs ever written, including those performed in Las Vegas by the original Rat Pack members, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop.
Singer and instrumentalist Sather, whose talents include African drums, will also perform an acoustic set of classic tunes from the 20th century with special guests.
Sather comes from a musical family of considerable note.
His mother is the Okanagan songbird Gillian Russell, and his uncle Brian Russell, a top guitarist in the valley.
Siblings Gillian and Brian are two of the area’s most prolific musicians, entertaining audiences in different formats since 1961.
Presented by the Summerland Community Arts Council, Friday Night Live concerts are held at the George Ryga Arts & Culture Centre, 9525 Wharton Street.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $18 and available from: www.summerlandarts.com or at the door.