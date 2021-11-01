Eleven people are running to fill a seat on Vernon council.
Deadline to enter the byelection was on Friday. Vernon residents will go to the polls on Dec. 4.
Running for the seat are Kevin Demers, Teresa Durning, Flora Evans, Sherrilee Franks, Arthur Gourley, Stephanie Hendy, Catherine Lord, Jamie Morrow, Erik Olesen, Ed Stranks and Andy Wylie.
The term will be for less than one year as a general municipal election is set for Oct. 15 next year.
The Community Charter requires local governments to hold a byelection if a council position becomes vacant before Jan. 1 in the year of a general local election,
The seat was left vacant when Coun. Dalvir Nahal died of cancer in September.
Advance polls will be held Nov. 24, 25, 27, Dec. 1 and 2.
Penticton's recent byelection on June 20 attracted a field of 10 candidates. The next general election will be in October 2022.