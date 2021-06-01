Wednesday will mark the return of the weekly Naramata Community Market after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
It will run every Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., through Sept. 29, at Manitou Park.
“The new location has more space, less wind, new bathrooms and lots of parking, plus two playgrounds to entertain the littlest shoppers. New hours ensure market-goers have time to shop (and dine) after work,” organizers said in a press release.
Confirmed vendors include veggie growers like Easy Earth Farm, Oxbow Flats Farms, Mariposa Organic Farm and Puzzlegrass Farm, and foodie favourites like Chabendo Gelato, The Anticrust, CC Orchards, Desert Flower Honey, The Fruit Guy and Homestead Roastery.
Three food trucks – Samosa Express, Taste of Argentina and Comfort Kitchen – are also on tap for today, as is Cannery Brewing.