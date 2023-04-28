Walmart appears to have toppled its biggest Penticton business yet.
Structurlam, which pioneered the use of mass-timber products in construction after its founding here in 1962 and later grew into a multi-national corporation with projects around the world, filed for bankruptcy April 21 in the U.S.
The company then announced April 24 it has received a $60-million buyout offer from Mercer International Inc., a German forest products company with operations in Canada and the U.S.
That $60-million bid – described as a stalking hose offer – will effectively serve as the minimum floor when Structurlam’s assets are auctioned off under court-ordered sale.
“The company expects the acquisition process to conclude with a successful bidder by the first half of June,” said Paul Sehn, senior vice-president of sales and marketing, in a statement Thursday.
“In the meantime, the company continues to operate business as usual.”
Sehn said Structurlam still has a total 173 people working at one facility in Penticton and two in Okanagan Falls.
Structurlam helped pioneer the use of laminated wood products for building. Its specialized equipment produces large beams and panels that are used to create stunning buildings.
They include the six-storey West Wing at Penticton Lakeside Resort and the 18-storey Brock Commons student residence at UBC in Vancouver, which was billed as the tallest wood-framed structure in the world when in opened in 2017.
Along the way, Structurlam’s facilities became regular pit stops for visiting politicians, including B.C. premiers and federal leaders.
Flush with success, Structurlam in 2019 announced plans to build a $90-million plant in Arkansas to supply materials for Walmart’s new corporate headquarters.
However, the partnership fell apart in January 2023 when Walmart cancelled its order due to quality and delivery issues, prompting Structurlam to shutter the new Arkansas plant and put 144 people out of work, according to the Arkansas Business magazine.
The plant has the capacity to crank out the structural components for a 200,000-square-foot office building every two months, Structurlam CEO Matthew Karmel told the magazine in February.
“We continue to work diligently to identify new solutions for putting this facility to good use, as it represents an important step in our North American growth strategy,” said the CEO.
According to Structurlam’s bankruptcy filing in the District of Delaware, it has between 200 and 999 creditors, who are owed a total of between US$100 million and $500 million.
Walmart is listed as Structurlam’s largest unsecured creditor with a US$34-million liability. The next-highest unsecured creditors are Stiles Machinery Inc. in Chicago at US$1.3 million and Stuart Olson Construction in B.C. at US$1.2 million.
The court filing includes a list of equity security holders, which includes 11 people with addresses in the Okanagan.
Walmart is listed as owning 34.5% of Structurlam’s Class C shares. Kingfish Group, a private investment firm based in San Francisco, holds another one-third of the Class C shares, and two-thirds of the Class A and Class B shares.
The largest common shareholders are all former company executives.
Hardy Wentzel, the former CEO, owns 42%. Marlene Wiggins, former vice-president of human resources, and Michael Darby, former vice-president of sales and marketing, each own 12%.