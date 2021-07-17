At first Colton Burwash thought his phone had a glitch after he scanned his lottery ticket on BCLC’s lotto app but “freaked out” once he discovered his cell phone was fine, and he was $1-million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize during the June 15, 2021 Lotto Max draw.
“It was a blur,” the Grand Forks resident said. “I was getting ready for work…and thought why not check my ticket. I freaked out and thought I was going crazy.”
Burwash purchased his ticket at the Christina Lake Canco and said his roommate was the first person who learned about his win; next he called his family.
“Everyone thought I was joking around,” he said. “The first few days after finding out, I felt like I would wake up and it was going to be some sort of dream.”
To celebrate, Burwash treated his roommate and their parents to dinner. He said he plans to take a bit of extra vacation time this summer and will invest a lot of his prize so he can look forward to an early retirement.
“I think this is life changing,” he said. “To me this is forever a huge change.”
So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $91 million in winnings from Lotto Max.
