TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Wednesday, Jan. 19 will be an estimated $6 million.
The winning numbers in Saturday's Lotto 6-49 draw for an estimated $5 million — 05, 10, 35, 41, 42 & 44.
Bonus — 13
Guaranteed $1 million prize — 47967424-01
In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.