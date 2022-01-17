TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Wednesday, Jan. 19 will be an estimated $6 million.

The winning numbers in Saturday's Lotto 6-49 draw for an estimated $5 million — 05, 10, 35, 41, 42 & 44.

Bonus — 13

Guaranteed $1 million prize — 47967424-01

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.

Tags

Recommended for you