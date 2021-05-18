It was a wild Saturday morning in Oliver.
Shots were fired at a police vehicle parked at the local RCMP detachment, followed by two arsons at other locations, all within minutes of each other. No arrests have been made and an investigation is still underway.
“This is a matter that is very concerning to me as the Oliver detachment commander. When an individual decides to bring this level of violence and destruction to our community, all resources will be utilized to see that they are held accountable,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in a press release Tuesday.
"Thankfully there were no injuries and there is no indication that any specific police officer was targeted."
Wrigglesworth said Mounties were called out around 3 a.m. to a report of gunshots at a residence on Sandpoint Road, where a group of people had gathered for a party.
“A search through the home found no evidence of firearms or shooting and there were no reported injuries,” said Wrigglesworth.
At around 4 a.m., officers inside the detachment heard several loud bangs from the parking lot area and went outside just in time to see a Ford Ranger pickup fleeing at a high rate of speed.
“It was not until daylight that officers noted damage consistent with bullet holes in the rear trunk area of a police vehicle,” said Wrigglesworth.
But just minutes after the commotion outside the RCMP detachment, officers were called to a report of a vehicle on fire, believed to be the same Ford Ranger, in a parking lot near Fairview Road and Main Street.
“While attending the vehicle fire scene with the Oliver Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP received another arson report from a nearby pharmacy on Fairview Road. A suspect had broken in, lit items on fire and departed,” continued Wrigglesworth.
“Officers have been working diligently to obtain video surveillance from local businesses and the forensic identification section has been gathering evidence.”
If you have any information or video evidence to assist in the investigation, call Oliver RCMP Cpl. Paul Symons at 250-498-4324.