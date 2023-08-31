Deep cracks have appeared in the slope above Highway 97 where a rockslide blocked traffic Monday between Peachland and Summerland and hinted at an extended closure that comes as a final end-of-summer blow to the beleaguered business community.
In the meantime, the B.C. Transportation Ministry had crews out Thursday smoothing the 201 Forest Service Road and adding signage to designate it as detour between Penticton and Kelowna.
It will add approximately 90 minutes to what’s usually a one-hour trip between the two cities on Highway 97.
Still, it’s quicker than the other detour options via Highway 3 that add nearly three hours to the journey and to which commercial vehicles over 14,600 kilograms will still be confined.
The ministry also had crews out Thursday on the Trout Creek Forest Service Road, which will serve as local detour between Summerland and Peachland.
The slide area is between North Beach and Callan roads, approximately eight kilometres north of Summerland.
Around 2 p.m. Monday, boulders as big as household appliances tumbled down the rocky slope above the west side of the highway and covered all four lanes. No one was injured.
Geotechnical engineers have since visited the site and observed in the rock face some gaping cracks that are up to five metres deep and three metres wide, according to Steve Sirret, executive director of Transportation Ministry operations in the Southern Interior.
Tracking equipment has been installed on the slope and highway to get a sense of ground movement, he said in an interview Thursday, and once engineers have a sense of the size of the unstable rock mass, they can develop a plan to remove it.
Drawing up that plan is expected to take at least several days, according to Sirret, and an extensive blasting-and-hauling operation is “definitely an option” for getting rid of the loose rock that still poses a threat to drivers.
Situations like this simply point to the need for the Transportation Ministry to permanently upgrade the 201 Forest Service Road so it can be pressed into service at "a moment’s notice to ensure that we are not completely cut off from the rest of the Interior,” said Michael Magnusson, executive director of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, in an email Thursday.
“As in previous years,” he continued, “Penticton’s business community is quickly adapting to the detour, with many sending employees to Kelowna to pick up items and deliveries that would otherwise continue to sit idle or be returned to the sender, along with essential supplies like food coming from the Lower Mainland up the Hope-Princeton highway. “
But as much as the highway closure hurts local businesses, said Magnusson, it’s more of a footnote to the bigger story of the summer tourist season drawing to a premature close Aug. 19 with a temporary travel ban to the Okanagan.
The hastily announced order from the B.C. government was meant to free up hotels, campgrounds and other resources as wildfires raged in the Kelowna area.
The wildfire situation improved quickly and the travel ban was lifted after just four days, but by that time many tourists had already cancelled their trips, said Magnusson, and IRONMAN Canada organizers had already scuttled the event set for Aug. 27 that was expected to bring Penticton a local economic impact in the range of $15 million.
“From a tourism perspective, the slide had very little impact because the travel ban had already curtailed visitation to Penticton, but it will result in some delays and/or added costs in getting product onto our shelves,” said Magnusson.
Monday’s slide occurred on a section of the highway that was widened to four lanes almost 20 years ago. Since then, it has seen periodic rockslides and long closures.
Most recently was in 2019, when the highway was shut for almost the entire month of February, and a decade before that in fall 2008 while widening work was still underway.
The 2008 closure lasted for about three weeks, during which time the Transportation Ministry hired boats to ferry commuters around the rockslide with a temporary route between the Summerland Yacht Club and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.
A water taxi isn’t in the cards this time around though, according to Sirret, because the two new detours via forest services roads are expected to be sufficient for commuters.