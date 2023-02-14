Welcome to Penticton

Passengers disembark from a WestJet arrival in October 2020 at the Penticton airport.

 JOE FRIES/Penticton Herald

WestJet plans to relaunch direct flights between Penticton and Edmonton this summer.

The company this week announced parts of its new summer schedule, which will see twice-weekly flights leave Penticton at 11 a.m., effective July 1.

WestJet last offered direct flights between Penticton and Edmonton in 2021. The airline also runs direct flights year-round between Penticton and Calgary.

Air Canada, which offers service to Vancouver, is the only other commercial carrier active at Penticton Regional Airport after Cascadia Airlines folded late last year.

