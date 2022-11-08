A Kelowna police officer has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman while conducting a wellness check.
RCMP Const. Lacy Angela Browning pleaded guilty Monday to a single count of assault, Dan McLaughlin, spokesman for the B.C. Prosecution Service, wrote in an email.
A sentencing date will be held later, McLaughlin said.
A friend of Mona Wang’s called police in January 2020 to express concern for her well-being.
Browning was the officer dispatched to the UBC Okanagan student residence where Wang, a nursing student, was living at the time.
A building surveillance video emerged that showed Browning dragging the student, who was wearing only a bra and pants, down a hallway. Inside the building’s front door, Wang is on the floor and lifts her head. Browning places one of her boots on Wang’s head.
Browning was charged with assault in August 2021.
Wang filed a civil suit against Browning, the provincial government, and the federal government. It was settled earlier this year.