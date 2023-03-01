Community in action

This photo appeared on Page A3 of The Herald Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

 Submitted

Member of Parliament Richard Cannings met with Michele Cumberland’s Grade 7 and 8 classes at Holy Cross School. He responded to questions from students on everything from the environment to his duties as their MP. This was part of the Civic Education program offered at Holy Cross to promote active citizenship and engagement in our democratic system.

