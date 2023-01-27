Everyone recognizes government bureaucracy can be confusing and time-consuming.
So the city clerk’s office has come up with a plan to streamline what are called minor variances from the City of Kelowna’s zoning bylaw.
On Monday, city council decided to give planning staff more power to approve relatively minor setbacks, for example. They also include the siting, size and dimensions of buildings, other structures, permitted uses, off-street parking, loading space requirements, regulations of signs, and regulations for screening and landscaping.
In late 2021, the province’s Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendments allowed local governments to choose who can make decisions on minor variances to decrease the time it takes for approval of developments. City council currently considers minor variances at its Tuesday evening meetings.
“There are approximately 70 development variance permit applications per year with about 40 per cent of those applications not linked to a larger development permit application or to a permit already delegated to staff,” according to a staff report.
In 2022, the city received 49 development variance applications.
Twenty eight of those were considered minor.
If a minor variance permit is denied, the applicant can still appeal to city council. An annual report to council will tally staff approvals.