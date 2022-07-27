In an effort to avoid a repeat of last year’s controversy surrounding the local Business Excellence Awards, the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce will require participants in this year’s event to sign a code of conduct.
The change was announced Wednesday as the chamber unveiled the process and timelines for the 2022 Business Excellence Awards.
You could hear a pin drop at last year’s ceremony when the flagship Business Leader of the Year Award went to Lee Agur, owner of Bad Tattoo Brewing, who made headlines for announcing his business would defy public health orders requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination, which he described as “unconstitutional.”
But chamber president Jonathan McGraw declined Wednesday to draw a direct link between Agur and the new code of conduct.
“The code of conduct is to make sure that individuals who are participating in any… chamber activity, such as being nominated as a business finalist here, that they are upholding the values of the Penticton business community, as well as the values of the Penticton chamber of commerce, and that they’re not in violation of any laws or there’s no criminal charges against them or just even the values that they have are consistent and in line with those of what you expect a business to be,” said McGraw.
“Every year we strive to improve this process, whether it’s increasing judges as we’ve done in the past or (increasing) nominations. This is just adding to that level of tightening things down. And I’m sure we will learn things this year that we want to carry into the future.”
Also new this year for the 35th annual edition of the event is an online platform called Awardify through which the nomination and judging process will be conducted, plus new judges from the community will be invited to take part.
Nominations open today at 4 p.m. and close Aug. 31. Three finalists in each of the 10 award categories will be unveiled Oct. 1. The awards will be handed out at a gala Oct. 22 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
“This is the one time of year that we all come together as a business community to celebrate, to get together, to support each other and look back on the year that we just had,” said McGraw.
“Sometimes it’s been hard. Sometimes it’s been great. But, all in all, we need to come together.”
To nominate a business or learn more about the awards, visit www.penticton.org.