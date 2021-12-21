Environment Canada has issued a number of winter storm and snowfall warnings through the Interior and Lower Mainland as a Pacific storm system surges through B.C.
“An approaching Pacific system is expected to give a significant amount of snow across higher elevation passes beginning (Tuesday) evening. Snow, at times heavy, will impact travel conditions through to Thursday,” said Environment Canada.
Hazardous winter conditions are forecast on highways and mountain passes, including:
— Snow and freezing rain expected on the freshly opened stretch of the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt. Between 25 and 40 centimetres are expected. The route is only open to commercial traffic.
— Hazardous driving conditions are also expected Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, which is now open to non-essential traffic. Between 10 and 20 cm are expected on that stretch.
— In the Kootenays, up to 70 cm of snow is expected during a “long duration snowfall event,” ending Thursday evening along Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.
— On the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, between 15 cm and 25 cm of snow is expected.
“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous,” said Environment Canada.
There was also a snowfall warning in effect Tuesday for the North Okanagan —including Vernon, Enderby and Lumby —with about 10 cm expected.
Relatively mild weather is forecast for the Central Okanagan with highs of –2 and flurries today and Thursday.
Slightly colder temperatures and slightly more snow are forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday,
The provincial government issued a warning about cold weather expected through to New Year’s.
A series of strong storms will clash with cold Arctic air during the holidays, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. Periods of heavy and blowing snow, freezing rain and very cold weather are likely in many parts of B.C.
“We are once again facing the potential for extreme weather in our province,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “It is imperative that we all watch the weather carefully and look out for those who are most vulnerable.”
Winter officially started at 7:58 a.m. on Tuesday.