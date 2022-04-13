Even when organized sports were cancelled in the depths of the pandemic, hockey still served as an anchor for a special squad of players in Penticton.
“We were like a giant support group, always talking about hockey and how we missed it, and worked our way through the pandemic like that,” said Jeremy Sirakov, one of the founders of the Upper Dek Vees program.
Created in 2008 by Sirakov and his friend, Jason Bungay, the free program offers weekly ice sessions to players with cognitive difficulties.
Over the years, the Upper Dek Vees have played teams from within the community – and even similar teams from other cities – but nothing gets them fired up like a matchup against members of the Penticton RCMP detachment.
The latest installment in the long-running grudge match – dubbed No Love Lost – was staged Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre. It was a thriller, with the Upper Dek Vees winning 9-8 in a shootout.
Sirakov said a lot of his players enjoy professional wrestling, so the No Love Lost series was hyped up in that style. The rivalry got an extra boost from RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, whose son, Jackson, began volunteering for the Upper Dek Vees several years ago.
“Don played the bad guy to a T and the participants loved it and it became a thing,” said Sirakov.
“It was a beautiful fit and Don is a beautiful person.”
It was such a beautiful fit that Wrigglesworth has agreed to take Sirakov’s place on the coaching staff when Sirakov leaves for Estonia later this spring to join his wife, who’s studying there.
Sirakov, who has helped organizers in other communities like Kamloops and Vernon create their own programs, is a plumber by trade and had no real ties to the special needs community other than his friendship with co-coach Bungay.
“Nothing drew me to it, other than I love hockey and I believe everybody should play,” said Sirakov.
Sponsored by DekSmart Vinyl Products – the owners of which have two sons on the team – and the City of Penticton, the program peaked at 65 players a decade ago, but saw registrations slip to 21 this past season.
Players are split into two groups, based on skill level, for weekly practices. Team members who don’t skate keep busy with other jobs like managing equipment and handling the team’s online presence.
“Everybody’s got a function,” said Sirakov. “It was about being inclusive before being inclusive was cool.”