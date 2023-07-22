Cycling Without Age

This photo appeared on Page A1 of the Friday, July 21, 2023 print edition of The Herald.

 Mark Brett

Volunteer pilot Paul Girard of Cycling Without Age takes passengers Len Desharnais and Bev Waddy from Charles Manor Seniors Community for a spin in Rotary Park recently. The group is currently in need of more volunteers to help with the program. Those interested can contact Lynn.Cook @OneSkyCommunity.com

