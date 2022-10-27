Free parking is returning to part of downtown Penticton – for a limited time only.
Effective Nov. 1, the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association is leasing the city-owned Braeburn parking lot on the 200 block of Backstreet Boulevard. The deal runs for six months.
“Downtown Penticton BIA understands the parking challenges in the downtown and wanted to create a way for more people to visit the area to support local businesses during the off-season,” the organization said in a press release.
Visitors will still need to enter their licence plates into the machine, but now the first two-hours will be free. If visitors wish to park longer, the $2 hourly rate will apply for additional hours, up to the maximum allowed time.
The city in early 2021 expanded the downtown area subject to paid parking, raising the ire of many merchants and shoppers, and hiked the price from $1.25 to $2 per hour.