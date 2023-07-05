Penticton Kinsmen Disability Resource Centre Society has selected OneSky Community Resources as the recipient of the historic Kettle Valley Railway Station at 216 Hastings Ave.
Kinsmen originally acquired the historic building through the determination of Pat Duncan.
The PKDRCS, which purchased the historic building in 1991, was formed by the Kinsmen Club to manage the CPR Station and ensure long-time stability to the project with a stand-alone board of directors.
After 35 years, PKDRCS decided to gift the CPR/KVR building to a worthy community organization through Request for Proposals. After a thorough review, OneSky Community Resources was chosen.
“It’s a heritage site so we have an interest in preserving and maintaining not only the building and its significance as a place where people landed when they arrived in Penticton, but also the legacy of service and support that the Kinsmen Club has provided this community for decades,” said OneSky executive director Tanya Behardien.
The CPR/KVR Station was built in 1941 by H.S. Kenyon Construction. The last train left the station decades ago, but many community groups have made use of the building for many several decades.
OneSky has been a tennant for 20 years offering programs for adults with developmental disabilities and, more recently, providing childcare programs.
“This is the definition of a win-win,” said PKDRCS director Norm Dishkin. "The Society has found a wonderful community partner to steward the building. OneSky will have much-needed space to run and expand their community programs and services, and the community will continue to benefit not only from the breadth and quality services that OneSky provides, but the preservation of a historic building."
The official transfer takes place Wednesday, July 19.