Surrounded by family and friends in a roomful of flowers, cards and a half-eaten birthday cake, on Wednesday, Ruby Cumberland became Canada’s newest supercentenarian.
Ruby was born on May 12, 1911 on the large, family cattle and grain farm in Isabella, Man. and attended classes at a one-room schoolhouse before moving to Penticton.
Now, living at The Hamlets at Penticton, Ruby decided to not have a big birthday party this year, but still had a lot of fun in her third-floor apartment.
“I’m sort of worn out, it’s been a long day,” she said relaxing in the living room with her niece and regular visitor Nancy Rockwell.
“But it really was a wonderful afternoon, I got so many cards and phone calls, people here are just so nice to me.”
A career teacher, she credits her long life to using Oil of Olay twice a day and “living the way you are supposed to.”
On her birthday, however, she decided to relax her restrictions just a bit.
“It’s such a lovely birthday cake but the only thing is it’s too sweet for me, I just want the liquor,” she said with a laugh, holding up her wine glass containing mostly apple juice and a splash of champagne. “But I guess that’s bad for me, but I only take a sip at a time but soon I’ll be back to normal.”
Now a supercentenarian at the age of 110, Ruby becomes one of just 11 people in the country that age or older.
There are two other super centenarians living in B.C. and the oldest person in Canada is Phyllis Ridgeway, 114, who lives in Ontario.
Prior to moving to The Hamlets, Ruby resided for 70 years at the Barrington Place home she and husband Bill Cumberland built more than 70 years ago.
Bill died in 2000 at age 96. She is also predeceased by her daughters Lynne and Gail.
While she prefers to downplay the significance of her age and the fact she is now a member of the supercentenarian club, what she liked most about this birthday: “Lots of friends, lots of friends.”