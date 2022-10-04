Police are appealing for the public’s help as they investigate the cause of a crash that closed Highway 97 south of Penticton last week.
The crash occurred near the Kaleden weigh scales at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.
“Upon arrival it was determined that a northbound GMC camper van entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a southbound motorhome,” said RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov, spokesperson for BC Highway Patrol, in a press release.
“The driver of the motorhome, a man in his 50s from the local area, was seriously injured in the collision. The passenger, a woman in her 40s, was not injured. The driver of the GMC camper van, a man in his 20s, was critically injured. At this time, the cause of the crash remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out.”
Halskov said investigators have learned a small, red car was in the area at the time, and are hoping to speak to its driver, who was not involved in the crash.
The car “may have been driven by a female and pulled over briefly but did not remain at the scene. This individual is considered a witness and police would like to speak to the driver and any occupants of this vehicle,” said Halskov.
Anyone with information regarding the crash, including any dashboard camera video of the crash or any pre-collision driving of either vehicle, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Keremeos at 250-499-2250 and cite file 2022-4544.