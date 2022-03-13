Masks are no longer required in many places, but airport passengers will need to wear them.
B.C.’s masks mandate was lifted on Friday, but federally regulated airports still require mask wearing. The province also allowed businesses and organizations to continue requiring mask wearing if they choose.
“Masks will continue to be mandatory at security screening, in the departures lounge and for arriving passengers until they have exited into the baggage claim area,” the Kelowna airport said in a news release.
Masks are recommended but not required in the terminal outside the security area.
Masks must be worn on planes as well. Proof of vaccination is still required to fly.
UBC is still requiring masks. Campuses in Kelowna and Vancouver will require masks be worn in all indoor spaces until the end of the current term on April 30.
Courthouses in B.C. will continue to require mask wearing until further notice. People who enter a courthouse without a mask will be given one by a sheriff.
Kelowna’s Prospera Place arena announced Friday masks no longer need to be worn to attend events there. People over 12 must still show their vaccine cards, however, until further notice.
Masks are now optional at Okanagan College campuses.