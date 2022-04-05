T’is almost the season to end open burning.
Effective at midnight on Friday, April 15, open burning of permitted materials will no longer be allowed in five areas governed by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The areas covered by the ban, which runs through Oct. 15, are Anarchist Mountain, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls and Willowbrook.
Campfires are still permitted after April 15, but must be no more than a single pile of wood that’s a maximum of a half-metre in height and width, and used for cooking, warmth or Indigenous ceremonial purposes.