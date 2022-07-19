Amid rising interest rates that are putting a damper on the housing market, Penticton city council is expected today to sign off on a slew of increases to development cost charges that will further jack up the price of new construction in the community.
Council in late 2020 ordered a review of its DCCs – which are levies placed on new construction to fund things like roads, sewers and parks – and immediately imposed a 25% increase as an interim measure representing the first such hike since 2007.
Following years of public consultation, council last month settled on an approach, which it’s expected to make official today.
Under that scheme, total DCCs for a new home on a single-family lot in the downtown core would rise from approximately $17,000 to roughly $25,000. Similar hikes would be imposed across all building types in all areas of the city.
In other business, council will be asked to draw $50,000 from its DCC reserves to help underwrite an affordable housing project on a piece of newly vacant city land.
When the city purchased the former Shielings Motel at 2509 South Main St. in 2020, it partnered with the South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society to relocate long-term tenants in 12 units.
The city then demolished the motel to make way for a new roundabout at South Main Street and Galt Road, which the property fronts. With plans for that road project now finalized, the city has identified a portion of 2509 South Main St. that it has offered to SOSBIS for use as an affordable housing site.
SOSBIS applied for grant funding from a senior government last year but was denied. Now city staff hopes a $50,000 grant from the city could help get the project “shovel ready” and make it a more attractive candidate for funding by producing concept drawings, undertaking a study of the area and perhaps even proactively rezoning the site.
“This $50,000 investment could result in a $6- to $10-million investment in attainable housing in Penticton (a 12,000 to 20,000% return on investment; note, a 700 too 1,000% return on investment is considered a best practice in the sector which this project would considerably exceed),” wrote Adam Goodwin, the city’s social development specialist, in his report to council.
Finally, city staff is recommending no changes to the regulations for short-term rentals following another long-awaited review.
The review found there are approximately 450 to 500 short-term rentals being publicly advertised in Penticton, but just 322 of them are licensed, representing a compliance rate in the range of 70%.
However, that’s a big increase in compliance from just 70 licences in 2016, the year the city started regulating short-term rentals.
And while there is plenty of speculation that short-term rentals reduce the supply of long-term rentals for community members, their actual impact is “very nuanced and understanding the negative and positive impacts of the short-term rental program is important to setting effective regulations and policies,” wrote Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, in his report to council.
“Staff continue to monitor impacts on the long-term rental stock but are not currently concerned that the program is having a demonstrably negative impact on housing affordability in the community.”
Council will also sit for three public hearings at 6 p.m. The subject projects are a 70-unit apartment building on the 600 block of Eckhardt Avenue, a seven-unit townhouse development at 924 Fairview Rd., and four units of cluster housing at 169 Maple St.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in council chambers and can also be viewed online at www.penticton.ca.