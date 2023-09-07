Police are asking property owners in the Moosejaw Street area of Penticton to check their vehicles for damage, following a bizarre incident earlier this week.
The suspect, a 22-year-old man from Whitehorse, was arrested around 9 p.m. Tuesday after reports he damaged multiple parked vehicles with a piece of wood.
“The man was taken into custody and held in custody on charges related to mischief and failing to abide by his court-imposed conditions,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. James Grandy in a press release.
“Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the damage caused.”
Anyone whose property was damaged and hasn’t reported it yet is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 and cite file No. 2023-14523.