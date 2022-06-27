Faced with the gut-wrenching task of deciding whether or not a Penticton man who admitted to making pipe bombs should go to jail – and potentially lose his unit at a local supportive housing facility – a judge asked Monday for more time and clarity.
Blair Robert Balch previously pleaded guilty in provincial court to the criminal offences of mischief and making or possessing explosives in March 2021. His sentencing hearing ran June 14 and was due to conclude with a decision Monday.
Instead, the presiding judge asked the Crown for clarification on some of the facts of the case: police linked Balch to three explosions, despite Balch admitting to only two; and police linked Balch to at least one unexploded device similar to the ones Balch made but for which Balch didn’t take credit.
“The reason that I ask this is that it… just seems too coincidental to be a coincidence. Penticton isn’t a place where people, at least to my knowledge, build explosive devices,” said Judge Greg Koturbash.
“It just stretches credulity.”
Defence counsel James Pennington acknowledged the judge’s concerns but noted surveillance video obtained by police near one of the blast sites showed two people fleeing.
Balch “admits to what he did,” added Pennington.
The judge also asked Pennington, who suggested a conditional sentence of house arrest, to confirm such a penalty is available in Balch’s case, because the charge of mischief carries with it a maximum penalty of more than two years’ jail.
Crown counsel Kurt Froehlich, who handled the case to this point, was away on leave Monday afternoon and unable to answer the judge’s questions. The sentencing hearing will be rescheduled in mid-July upon Froehlich’s return.
Froehlich previously recommended a jail sentence of three to six months, which Balch – who has 87 prior criminal convictions, but none since 2013 – told the June 14 hearing would likely result in him losing his unit at Burdock House.
“I’ve been on the street almost my whole adult life. (Burdock House) is keeping me better – making me better,” said Balch, who has steadfastly maintained the explosions weren’t intended to hurt anyone but rather to find out how loud of blasts he could produce.
About a month after sporadic reports of loud explosions began appearing on social media, the Penticton RCMP announced on March 9, 2021, it had opened an investigation after finally discovering a pair of blast sites: one at the King’s Park soccer fields and another on the grounds of Carmi Elementary School.
Balch turned himself in to police soon after and admitted his role in the blasts, which he said were created with techniques he learned on YouTube using material from sparklers of the type used on birthday cakes.