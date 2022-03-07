This is the final week for the Aging, Art and the Modern Elder exhibition at Leir House in Penticton.
The exhibition showcases the work of 16 members of the North Okanagan Chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists, all of whom are over the age of 55.
Through a variety of mediums and styles, each artist explores their relationship to art and what it is like to be an elder in today’s world. The exhibit also includes recorded oral stories, available through podcasts, of seniors in remote settings all over the province.
The exhibition, which is being staged by the Penticton and District Arts Council, can be viewed Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The council’s final two spring exhibitions are planned for March 19 to April 30.
One Little Thing will feature the work of local artist Deb Tougas, while The Beauty of It All will showcase PDCAC’s artists in residence.