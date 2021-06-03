Golf and pickleball aren’t the only COVID-friendly outdoor games in town, and to help attract newcomers to their sport, members of the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club are hosting special introductory sessions each Saturday in June from 1-3:30 p.m.
“There is no need to purchase special equipment to start enjoying the sport; just wear comfortable clothing and flat-soled shoes,” the group said in a press release.
Lawn bowling differs from bocce in that its “bowls” are not round, but rather flat-sided and weighted to curve when rolled.
Players, who can compete as singles or in teams of up to four people, take turns throwing their bowls to see who can get closest to a small white ball known as a “jack,” much the same as curlers throw stones to see who can get closest to the button.
Games of lawn bowling have 10 ends and take from 90 to 120 minutes to finish.
The outdoor lawn bowling season from May until September or early October, depending on the weather.
Club members can enjoy open law bowling on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings, and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoons.
Team draws are made daily depending on members present, therefore no commitment is required. There are also numerous tournaments and social events, plus the opportunity to compete on the provincial and national levels.
The introductory events begin this Saturday, June 5. To register or book an alternate time for a lesson, visit the calendar section at www.pentictonlawnbowl.com or email general@pentictonlawnbowl.com.