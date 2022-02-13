A little piece of Summerland’s history is now available for sale.
To help chronicle the pandemic’s effects on peoples’ lives, the Summerland Fall Fair Society and Summerland Museum and Archives last year invited residents to submit photos and captions showing off things they had grown, sewn, baked, built, crafted or otherwise brought into creation during the pandemic.
The photos and captions have now been compiled and published as a book documenting this moment in the town’s history, together with an introduction and short history of the Summerland Fall Fair.
Copies of the book can be viewed in-person by visiting the Summerland museum, Summerland Art Gallery and Summerland library.
For anyone wishing to own the book, the Summerland Fall Fair Society will be taking orders for printed copies until May 1. Books are $30 each. To purchase, send your name, contact information, and a cheque to the Summerland Fall Fair Society, PO Box 1217, Summerland, B.C., V0H 1Z0.
The photos have also been uploaded to the fair’s website, www.summerlandfallfair.ca.
Email summerlandfallfair@gmail.com.