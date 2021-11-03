Mounties took a stolen vehicle and loaded gun off the streets during a carefully orchestrated take-down Tuesday afternoon near the Twin Lakes gas station.
Police say the stolen vehicle was spotted heading south on Highway 97 near Summerland and officers followed at a distance until it stopped for fuel on Highway 3A.
“The driver, a 32-year-old man from Oliver, attempted to flee from officers by driving the stolen vehicle into a police vehicle. Once surrounded, the man surrendered and was safely taken into custody,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“Inside the vehicle, officers located two illegal firearms, one of which was fully loaded.”
The suspect’s name hasn’t been released pending his first court appearance, but he faces multiple charge, including assaulting a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle, and gun offences.
Plainclothes members of the Kelowna and Penticton RCMP detachments, along with an Emergency Response Team, dog handlers and RCMP Air Services all assisted in the bust.