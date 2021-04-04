People who attended at party at a Big White restaurant on Monday are being advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the next 14 days.
“Interior Health is advising anyone who attended a congregate event at Big White Ski Resort on March 29 that they have put themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19. COVID-19 activity is increasing across the interior, including Big White,” Dr. Silvina Mema wrote in a letter to the resort.
“As such, we are asking anyone who was at this recent event to monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19.”
The unauthorized event has resulted in Big White vowing to terminate the restaurant’s lease.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is cautioning people who have been vaccinated that they could still get COVID-19.
It takes time for a person to produce the antibodies necessary to ward off the virus that causes COVID-19, Henry said Thursday, urging people who’ve been vaccinated to keep wearing masks and practice physical distancing.
Vaccinated people who do contract COVID-19 are likely to experience milder symptoms of the disease and are less likely to be hospitalized, Henry said.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, 832 people tested positive for COVID-19, including 42 in the IH region.
Just over 700,000 British Columbians have received at least one vaccine shot with the immunization program on track to provide all adults in B.C. with a first shot by Canada Day, Henry said.
“The bottom line we are learning (is) that the protection is very good, not perfect, but very good, after a single dose of vaccine,” she said.
Interior Health says two more COVID-19 cases connected to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital surgical unit have been identified. That brings the total to five. IH asks anyone who was on the level 3 surgical unit from March 15-29 to self-isolate for 14 days from their day of discharge.