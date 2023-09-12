Now that a 116-space child-care facility has officially opened on Edmonton Avenue, the City of Penticton is turning its attention to a new 80-space project.
The $3-million, 7,500-square-foot facility was funded by provincial grants and built on land donated by the city. It’s operated by OneSky Community Resources.
Shortly after the ribbon was cut Friday, the city announced it had entered into a separate agreement with YMCA to develop a new 80-space child-care facility at the Penticton Community Centre.
That $2.2-million project – which is expected to have 12 spots for kids under three, 44 spots for pre-kindergarten children, and another 24 for school-aged kids – is being funded by the provincial government.
The city’s press release notes Penticton is on track to be 60% of its way to creating 722 new child-care spaces by 2030 as recommended by a 2021 action plan. The tally includes child-care spaces offered by School District 67.