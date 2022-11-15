Mounties are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a loss-prevention officer at the Penticton Walmart store on Monday night.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. after the LPO confronted the man for allegedly shoplifting. During that interaction, the suspect allegedly punched the LPO and then attempted to stab the LPO with a pair of scissors. The suspect fled in a dark-coloured, late-model Chevrolet sedan.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 30 to 35 years old, with short brown hair and a goatee. He was wearing a letterman-style jacket, red toque and glasses. Police released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday to help find out who he is.
“We are turning to the community in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“If you know who this is or you are the person in this photograph, please come forward to police.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment and quote file No. 2022-18384 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.