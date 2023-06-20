As a follow-up to an accident at the corner of Duncan Ave. E. and Columbia Street, City of Penticton staff have reviewed the area and will be installing a four-way stop at the intersection as part of broader traffic calming measures that were already planned for Lawrence Ave. to address speeding.
According to City of Penticton spokesman Shane Mills, the tender is out now and that work is expected to begin later this summer.
A 12-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Monday at the corner. The driver was fined for failing to yield to a pedestrian.