To help mitigate the potential complications of drought, the City of Penticton is reminding residents about water restrictions that are now in effect through Aug. 31.
“During this stage, outdoor watering is permitted three days per week, only on assigned days according to your street address,” said Michael Firlotte, the city’s water quality supervisor, in a press release.
“This allows the City of Penticton to conserve our water in preparation for warmer, drier months to avoid more severe water restrictions.”
Watering days are as follows:
• Odd-numbered street addresses may irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays only.
• Even-numbered street addresses may irrigate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays only.
• No watering on Mondays.
• Townhouses and condominiums follow their street address, not their unit address. Only properties zoned RSM (Mobile Home Park) use their respective unit number in place of street address.
Irrigation times are as follows:
• Automatic irrigation is permitted to run 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. on designated days.
• Manual irrigation is permitted to run 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., on designated days.
To reduce your outdoor water use this spring and summer, here are some easy tips from Okanagan WaterWise:
• Put water on the night shift. Water between dusk and dawn. Putting water to work during the coolest part of the day prevents evaporation.
• Put water only where it’s needed. Don’t let water waste time, effort, and money. It should sprinkle your lawn and garden, not pavement.
• Let your grass grow. Leave grass five to eight centimetres long. This slows evaporation from the soil, making it work more effectively.
• Choose plants suitable to our dry climate. Drought-tolerant turf and native low-water variety plants save you water, time, and money. Visit the Okanagan Xeriscape Association’s Plant Database for a list of WaterWise plants for the Okanagan.
• Most lawns need just 2.5 cm of water per week – about the depth of a tuna can. Watering deeply and less often promotes deep, healthy root growth.
• Check sprinkler heads. Sometimes sprinkler heads break, or plants grow around the sprinkler head, preventing effective water use. Check sprinkler heads and make necessary fixes to ensure they are working right.
Visit www.penticton.ca/water for more information about water restrictions and conservation.