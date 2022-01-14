Friday, Jan. 14
• KIJHL junior hockey action, North Okanagan Knights at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton & District Arena; Kelowna Chiefs at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., The Sun Bowl
• Okanagan School of the Arts, preschool pottery at Artables, 432 Main Street, 1-2 p.m., email: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Fish and chips at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• New Year’s Book Sale Blowout at the Penticton Public Library, all lobby books are now free.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesday- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., by donation
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m.
• Down the Rabbit Hole and Ornamented II at the Leir House Cultural Centre, Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., a free display
• Now showing: “Roots Resilience, Rejuvenation,” by Linda Lovisa at George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., masks required
• COVID-19 Immunization clinics, ages 12 and up, South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos, 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Tuesdays) and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Thursdays); Nk’Mip Resource Centre in Oliver, 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Tuesdays); 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Thursdays); Osoyoos Health Centre, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Monday, Tuesday, Friday); 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Wednesdays); Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (daily); Princeton General Hospital, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Mondays) and 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), to register: www2.gov.bc.ca/ gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Scream,” (14A, 114 minutes); “The 355” (PG, 122 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “American Underdog,” (G, 112 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “The King’s Man,” (14A, 131 minutes); “Nightmare Alley,” (14A, 150 minutes); “The Matrix Resurrections,” (PG, 148 minutes); “Venom: Let There by Carnage,” (PG, 97 minutes). For tickets and showtimes visit: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “The Matrix Resurrections”
Saturday, Jan. 15
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Kelowna Chiefs at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton & District Arena
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch and snacks
• Penticton Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner: creamy chicken bacon carbonara penne w/caesar salad & garlic bread ($10), 5:30 p.m., music with Roland Allen, 6 p.m.
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
Sunday, Jan. 16
• KIJHL junior hockey action, North Okanagan Knights vs Osoyoos Coyotes, 1:35 p.m. at the Oliver Arena (note location)
• Live music!: Double Sharp performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Peach Gravy Co-Op Foundational Improve Workshop at Penticton Arts Council, first of five dates at the Leir House, 9 a.m. 1 p.m. with Isaac Gilbert or 2-6 p.m. with Cain Critchlow, $230 for five sessions, Email: info@pentictonartscouncil.com
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch and snacks
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.
• Meat draw at the Barley Mill Brew Pub in support of Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, starts at 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., multiple chances to win
Monday, Jan. 17
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Children's Pottery Classes, Wheel Throwing at Artables, 3:30-5 p.m., for details contact: 778-718-5757
Tuesday, Jan. 18
• Penticton City Council meets via Zoom, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view the agenda in advance or to watch the meeting live visit: penticton.ca
• Miss Penticton candidacy program, mandatory parental information and consent meeting, 6 p.m., Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, for additional details email: misspentictonsociety@gmail.com
• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-8:30 p.m.
• Teen art studio art program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $65 per month ($75 for non-members), for information, email: education@pentictonartgallery.com
• Juniorpreneur at Community Futures for children ages 11-14, second of five sessions, $85 for the five-week workshop, email: info@osarts.ca
NOTE: Provincial health orders apply to all events. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we recommend phoning in advance. To submit an item to our calendar, which runs Tuesdays and Fridays in print, email: editor@pentictonherald.ca