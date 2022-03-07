Teams of up to six people are invited to compete in a sculpture contest planned as part of the first-ever Ignite the Arts Festival set for March 25 to April 3 in Penticton.
The contest, slated for Sunday, April 2, in Okanagan Lake Park, will give teams just 3 1/2 hours to assemble their creations using found materials – anything from wood and metal to plaster and discarded furniture – to create the most innovative piece possible.
Each team must include at least one adult and one child, who will decide on their own theme.
Free registration for the competition is required and is limited so teams are encouraged to register early. More information about the event can be found at www.pentictonartgallery.com/sculpture-day.
The public portion of the event will run 2-4 p.m. with people invited to watch the sculptures take shape in the park, enjoy live music and watch demonstrations by established artists.
For more information about the Ignite the Arts Festival or how artists and volunteers can get involved, visit www.pentictonartgallery.com/ignite-the-arts-festival.