B.C.’s Transportation Ministry announced this week it’s installing two new stoplights in Princeton to improve safety there, but slammed the brakes on speculation about potential upgrades to a key intersection closer to Penticton.
“The ministry is looking into potential safety improvements for the Highway 97-3A intersection. We anticipate that more information will be available in the new year,” the ministry said in a statement Wednesday.
That two-line response will come as cold comfort to the 3,700 people who have signed an online petition created earlier this month by the Kaleden Citizens Committee for Traffic Safety.
The group, which was concerned about the impact of additional traffic through Kaleden as a result of highway closures elsewhere in the province, is looking for safety upgrades on the Highway 97 corridor through the community and at the nearby intersection of Highways 97 and 3A.
The uncontrolled intersection forces vehicles headed north towards Penticton to turn left against three lanes of traffic without the benefit of stop lights.
Erik Lachmuth, district manager for the Transportation Ministry, told a Dec. 10 press conference he was aware of the petition and that the intersection is being considered for improvements.
He said the ministry was working on a “potential major lane reconfiguration,” but also trying to determine if permanent changes are warranted or just required temporarily while highways elsewhere in southern B.C. are being rebuilt.
But the problems at that intersection have been years in the making.
The head of the BC Ambulance Service station in Keremeos said in December 2020 his crews avoid the intersection all together.
“A lot of times we barely make it across the intersection, so we’ve had to create our own little ways to mitigate issues – and it’s a problem,” said Tim Roberts, who was speaking in his role as director for Area G (rural Keremeos/Hedley) of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Roberts said his Penticton-bound paramedics use a different intersection about 200 metres to the south that’s intended for Oliver-bound drivers going the other direction because it gives them a better view of oncoming traffic, which affords them time to make a gentler left-hand turn when they have patients on board.
Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell, whose riding includes Kaleden, wasn’t available for comment this week.
Work has already begun on Princeton’s new stop lights, which will be installed at the intersections of Highways 3 and 5A, and Highway 5A and Tapton Avenue. The new lights are expected to be operational in January at a cost of $1.3 million.