Acting editor’s note: Welcome Part 2 of our Q&A series with Penticton mayoral candidates. Part 1 can be found here. Candidates were limited to 100-word answers and their responses appear unedited. Today's question: What’s your biggest, best idea to make life better in Penticton?
JOHN VASSILAKI
Crime & safety and housing are the 2 areas where improvements must be made for the betterment of our Community. Policing must be looked at very seriously. The wellness of our RCMP & Firefighters are in jeopardy. In other words we need more first responders. Bylaw must be operating from 6:00am to 2:00am daily. Our zoning bylaws can be used to create more housing below market value for new units for sale or rental. These are my #1 priorities.
JASON REYNEN
To me this question is obvious and mine is not the newest, best or biggest idea. Crime has soared in Penticton over the last decade and, if we are to successfully return to the once beautiful place we call home, we will need to clean up the streets. I believe we need to look to other communities like Nelson, who has one of the lowest crime rates in BC. A possibility to consider is a municipal police force with a single directive - to get the drugs and prolific offenders off the streets. This will have a waterfall effect; businesses will thrive, we will see more tourism, and people will be attracted to relocate to our city. We as a collective can bring back this city to what it once was.
COREY HOUNSLOW
The most important thing to address is the serious lack of affordable housing. Vacation rentals have made finding a place to live in Penticton very difficult to say the least. If elected I plan to restructure the vacation rental system in Penticton, with over 450 properties listed on Airbnb at least 30% are unlicensed and not paying their fair share. We need to start making people accountable.
OWEN HAYWARD
Choose me as your Mayor and as a community we will attack the Mental Health/Opioid/Homeless crisis and stop waiting for the Province to help. We will become a model for other BC communities. Once the Homeless are housed and have supports, Crime will naturally lessen and our Firefighters and Police will be better able to perform their core functions
JULIUS BLOOMFIELD
It’s about making Penticton a cool place to live with first-class recreational facilities, pedestrian and bike-friendly streets and an extended urban tree canopy. This will be beneficial to the residents and is a form of economic development by attracting people that can work from home. We have a fine city, in a spectacular location. With some careful decision-making, we can have a truly, great small city that will be one of the most livable in the country.