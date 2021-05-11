Two people who were found dead Monday morning off the Naramata Creek Forest Service Road were likely the victims of a “targeted incident,” according to the RCMP.
Their bodies were discovered by hikers around 10 a.m., and police are now trying to determine if two men they were chasing Monday in Naramata are connected to the deaths.
The search for those two men – described only as being in their 20s and wearing hoodies – went on for hours in the area of Boothe Road and North Naramata Road. But despite the heavy police presence, which included an RCMP helicopter, the two suspects eluded capture.
“Although we are still in the very preliminary stages of this investigation, early findings suggest that this was a targeted incident. At this time there is nothing to indicate a greater general risk to public safety,” said Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter in a press release Tuesday.
Mounties issued a brief statement Monday afternoon to alert the public to the hunt for the two men in connection with what was described as a “set of suspicious circumstances” on the Arawana FSR, which runs parallel to the Naramata Creek FSR.
On Monday evening, a Herald reporter watched as a tow truck driver, under supervision of a single RCMP officer, pulled a silver, older-model Chevrolet Cobalt sedan out of the bush about 20 metres off of the Arawana FSR, approximately 10 kilometres north of Narmata.
It’s unclear if, or how, the car is connected to the two deaths, and if the incident is related to a larger gang war in the Lower Mainland that saw two men murdered just last weekend.
“The investigation is very much ongoing, and unfortunately I am not in a position to comment on any specifics in the case,” RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in an email Monday.
Mounties and the BC Coroners Service are working the Naramata case together “to establish a positive identification for each of the decedents and work diligently to notify the families of each of the deceased,” the press release noted.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the B.C. RCMP Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.