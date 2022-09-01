Campfires will be once again be permitted throughout the Okanagan effective Friday at noon.
The ban was implemented Aug. 4 by the BC Wildfire Service, which cited improved conditions for lifting the order.
“While the Kamloops Fire Centre is seeing shorter days, increased overnight recoveries and relative humidities, the public is encouraged to exercise caution with any campfire use. It is the individual’s responsibility to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner,” the agency said in a press release.
“Before lighting a campfire, the public is encouraged to check with local government authorities to ensure there are no burning restrictions in place. Wildfire prevention is a shared responsibility. Human-caused wildfires are completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused wildfires.”
Larger types of open fires, along with fireworks and burn barrels, are still prohibited.