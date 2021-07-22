The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

9:08 a.m. Radio Tower Road, Oliver. Alarm.

10:22 a.m. Lower Debeck Road, Naramata. Mutual aid.

10:38 a.m. Lakeshore Drive, Summerland. Line down.

12:54 p.m. Nk’Mip Road, Osoyoos. Mutual Aid.

1:04 p.m. Grizzly Road, Anarchist Mountain. Mutual aid.

1:34 p.m. Julia Street, Summerland. Assist other agency.

1:59 p.m. Vancouver Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.

2:09 p.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Medical first response.

2:19 p.m. King Avenue, Summerland. Assist other agency.

2:30 p.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:17 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

4:26 p.m. Bull Moose Road, Anarchist Mountain. Line down.

6:35 p.m. Logan Place, Princeton. Gas leak.

7:40 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

8:03 p.m. Maple Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.

8:58 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

9:11 p.m. 97th Street, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.

9:21 p.m. Nk’Mip Road, Oliver. Structure fire.

9:32 p.m. Old Airport Road, Penticton. Minor fire.

Thursday

6:17 a.m. Waterfront Avenue, Princeton. Gas leak.

6:43 a.m. Nk’Mip Road, Osoyoos. Mutual aid.