The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
9:08 a.m. Radio Tower Road, Oliver. Alarm.
10:22 a.m. Lower Debeck Road, Naramata. Mutual aid.
10:38 a.m. Lakeshore Drive, Summerland. Line down.
12:54 p.m. Nk’Mip Road, Osoyoos. Mutual Aid.
1:04 p.m. Grizzly Road, Anarchist Mountain. Mutual aid.
1:34 p.m. Julia Street, Summerland. Assist other agency.
1:59 p.m. Vancouver Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
2:09 p.m. Highway 3, Anarchist Mountain. Medical first response.
2:19 p.m. King Avenue, Summerland. Assist other agency.
2:30 p.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:17 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
4:26 p.m. Bull Moose Road, Anarchist Mountain. Line down.
6:35 p.m. Logan Place, Princeton. Gas leak.
7:40 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
8:03 p.m. Maple Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.
8:58 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:11 p.m. 97th Street, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
9:21 p.m. Nk’Mip Road, Oliver. Structure fire.
9:32 p.m. Old Airport Road, Penticton. Minor fire.
Thursday
6:17 a.m. Waterfront Avenue, Princeton. Gas leak.
6:43 a.m. Nk’Mip Road, Osoyoos. Mutual aid.