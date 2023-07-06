Thursday, July 6
• Opening night: Salt Water Moon by David French, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., meet the cast reception following the opening night performance, $28 and $25, for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meets, 100 Martin Street, sessions begin at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., open to public
• New shows at the Penticton Art Gallery: Liminal Space by Richard Reid; The Offering by Shizuye Takashima; PAG presents Noll Colin Derriksan (Toussowasket)
• Alfie Zappacosta, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Spare Room Co. outdoor movie night, 6359 Park Drive, Oliver, 9:20 p.m., free featuring The Sandlot (1993, rated: G)
• Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge acoustic jam, 7 p.m., bring your instruments
• Clay Chaos, presented by Penticton Potters Guild and Clay… An Extension of Me by Gail d’Aoust, The Leir House, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council
• Hiking With-In Arizona by Dawn Emerson, George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council
• Now showing at the Leir House Cultural Centre: Clay Chaos, an annual group exhibition with the Penticton Potters Guild, Clay: An Extension of Me, solo exhibition by Gail D’Aoust; Wednesday to Saturday, noon-6 p.m.
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is open daily for the season, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., kitchen open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (except Tuesday)
• Robyn Lake’s A Place to Stay Forever Exhibition, The Lloyd Gallery on Front Street, daily, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill and Pizza, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
Friday, July 7
• Okanagan Granfondo Penticton, Rotary Park cycling expo, 1-7 p.m.
• Salt Water Moon by David French, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., meet the cast reception following Friday’s performance, $28 and $25, for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Scott Cook, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $22, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Linus, a three-piece rock cover band, The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m.-close, $10 at the door, 19 and over
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with your host Candie, 7 p.m.
• Passions Fruits, an improv soap opera by Peach Gravy Theatre Cooperative, Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7:30 p.m., $25, for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Open 8-ball tournament, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., mah jong int., 1 p.m
• Bingo, Oliver Senior Center, 1 p.m.
• Live music featuring Old Growth, Barley Mill patio, 6:30-8:30 p.m., no cover
• Friday night dinner at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (July 7-13): Insidious: The Red Door (TBC, 107 minutes); Joy Ride (14A, 95 minutes); Sound of Freedom (TBC, 135 minutes); Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (PG, 154 minutes); Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken (G, 91 minutes); No Hard Feelings (14A, 103 minutes); Elemental (G, 110 minutes); Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (PG, 127 minutes); Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG, 136 minutes).
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre (July 7-13): The Little Mermaid, for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, July 8
• Okanagan Granfondo Penticton, kids piccolofondo, Lakeshore Drive, 9-11 a.m., cycling expo, Rotary Park, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., AL PACA kids obstacle course, Rotary Park, noon, for details on all weekend events: okanagangranfondo.com
• Albert Hellyer Penticton Mixed Open horseshoe tournament, Robinson Park (adjacent to the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre), sessions begin at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Downtown Community Market, 200-300 blocks of Main Street, Backstreet Blvd. and parts of Front Street, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• The Anna Jacyszyn Jazz Trio, Highway 97 Brewing, 7 p.m., featuring acclaimed Kelowna musician Anna Jacyszyn, doors open at 6 p.m.
• David Barber, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Contemporary art show reception, Oliver Senior Center, 1 p.m.
• Salt Water Moon by David French, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25, for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• Scott Cook with Pamela Mae, The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos, 7 p.m., $25, for tickets: oldgirstmill.ca
• Linus, a three-piece rock cover band, The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m.-close, $10 at the door, ages 19 and over
• A Mid Summers Night Dream, S.S. Sicamous Marine Heritage Society, 7-10 p.m., an evening of poetry, wine, beer, food trucks, live music, bring a blanket
• Teddy Bears’ Picnic, The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., grab your favourite teddy bear or stuffed animal and join volunteers in the gardens for music, storytime, games, crafts and more
• Old Growth, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., free live music
• Free Falun Gong Class, Skaha Lake Park, east of the gazebo, 11 a.m.
• Burgers, fries, onion rings, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., meat draw to follow at 4 p.m.
• Andy Rockin’ Roll, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Open street mic, presented by Fresh BC Talent and C-Me Live, outside Blenz Coffee, 284 Main Street, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., all ages welcome
• Headway, The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m.
• Summerland Singers and Players presents Murder on the Rails, Kettle Valley Railways, 4 p.m., for tickets: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2-4 p.m., hotdogs and hamburgers for sale beginning at noon
• Muscular Dystrophy live music fundraiser, featuring The Rocky Mountain Maniac, Summerland Cider, 3113 Johnson Street, Summerland, 5-9 p.m., $25
• Old Growth in concert, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., no cover charge
Sunday, July 9
• Okanagan Granfondo Penticton, official start on Main Street, near Gyro Park, 7 a.m., finish line activities, Rotary Park, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., awards, noon, food and beverage area open until 3:30 p.m., for details: okanagangranfondo.com
• Gord’s Place, live music on The Barking Parrot patio, 4-7 p.m., featuring Gord McLaren and surprise guests
• Country Night featuring Chaycing Kennedys, The Barking Parrot, 9 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Summerland Rotary Sunday Market, Main Street, Summerland, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Survivorship flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (northwest corner of Fairview and Duncan), 8 a.m.-2 p.m., money raised goes to team activities and breast cancer awareness
• Elks breakfast, Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $10, Grimm’s meat draw, 50/50 raffles and last man standing, 2 p.m.
• Old Growth, acoustic duo playing campfire-style covers, Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m., no cover
• Salt Water Moon by David French, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., $28 and $25, for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca
• The B34ST mx, from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, The Hub on Martin, 8 p.m., $15, purchase from Eventbrite.ca
• Three-ball tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Pancake breakfast, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m.-noon
• Goat Yoga at Gottagoat Farm, 2099 Green Mountain Road, 2-4 p.m., $33.57
Monday, July 10
• Summerland Singers and Players presents Murder on the Rails, Kettle Valley Railways, 4 p.m., for tickets: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6 p.m., pool, 6:30 p.m., Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, 6:30 p.m.
• Music bingo, Oliver Senior Center, 10 a.m.
• Breakfast, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Scrabble, 10 a.m., bird of a feather, 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11
• Open Mic with your host Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing Co. 6 p.m.
• Dart Dolls, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Pilates, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 11:15 a.m., Tuesday lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., partner bridge, 1 p.m.
• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7:30-9:30 pm.
• Tremendous Trivia, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7-9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12
• Naramata Community Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m., featuring more than 30 vendors
• Community market, District Wine Village in Oliver, 4-7 p.m.
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents Music in the Park, Memorial Park, 6:30 p.m., with Sound Company
• Angelique Francis, The Dream Café,
8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Canata, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m., hamburger and fries for sale, noon-1:30 p.m.
• Fun N Fit, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 11:45 a.m., line dance, 3-4 p.m.
• The Goddamsels, featuring Mallory Chipman and Freddi Macdougall, Slackwater Brewing Co., 6 p.m.
To submit an item to this calendar, email five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca. This appears in print on Thursdays.