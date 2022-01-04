Many homeowners in the South Okanagan are at least 30% richer – on paper – this week, thanks to skyrocketing property assessments.
BC Assessment is citing the red-hot real estate market in the region for the eye-popping increases, which reflect property values as of July 1, 2021.
In Penticton, a typical single-family home assessed at $479,00 in 2020 is now worth $637,000, a 33% increase. And a typical condo or townhouse assessed at $287,000 in 2020 is now worth $350,000, a 22% hike.
In Summerland, a typical single-family home assessed at $517,000 in 2020 is now worth $695,000, a 34% bump.
In Oliver, a typical single-family home assessed at $416,000 in 2020 is now worth $557,000, a 34% gain.
And in Osoyoos, a typical single-family home assessed at $433,000 in 2020 is now worth $600,000, a 39% boost.
Keremeos recorded a 48% gain, as the typical single-family home that was worth $304,000 is now assessed at $449,000, a 48% jump.
The most expensive houses in the Okanagan are now in Lake Country, where the typical single-family home was assessed at $886,000, up 32%
Kelowna’s homes are the second-most expensive, with an average value of $869,000, up 34% from 2021.
Total assessments across the Thompson-Okanagan increased from $159.3 billion to $204.2 billion, a 28% spike.
BC Assessment attributes $3.3 billion of the increased value to new construction, subdivisions and rezonings.
More to come.