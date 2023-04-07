A major transportation improvement project in the city’s south end is back on the road with the required cash infusion to cover budget over-runs.
Council this week agreed to add $3.1 million to the city’s 2023 and 2024 capital plans in order to complete the project, which saw its estimated cost rise from $7.4 million to $10.5 million over the past two years as inflation took hold.
The project, which hasn’t started yet, actually consists of five separate components.
The biggest piece is a $7-million plan to close the Point intersection to vehicles and make it part of the lake-to-lake bike route, plus build a new roundabout a few hundred metres away on South Main Street at its intersection with Galt Avenue and Pineview Street. A new signalized intersection will then be created at Galt Avenue and Skaha Lake Road, while crews will also install new underground utilities in the area while streets are dug up.
Completing the final two kilometres of the lake-to-lake bike route down South Main Street to Skaha Park is expected to cost another $1.1 million, new sidewalks and traffic calming on Greenwood Drive will add another $750,000, and asphalt rehabilitation in the area is anticipated to cost $500,000.
The final piece of the project is a $1.2-million plan to update the city’s electrical system in the area.
And while the budget grew by $3.1 million, council only had to reallocate a total of $930,000 from various reserves to make it all work, thanks in part to a $500,000 provincial grant.
Construction is expected to start later this year, but isn’t expected to wrap up until fall 2024.
Council voted 5-2 in favour of the project with Amelia Boultbee and James Miller in opposition.
The extra spending was initially set to be approved in March during the budget deliberation process but was pulled out at Boultbee’s request for further study.
She still doesn’t see the need for the project, describing traffic delays as an “inconvenience" rather than a safety issue, and challenged colleagues who voted in favour to specify which projects they thought should be shelved to pay for it.
None of her mates took up the challenge, though, and Mayor Julius Bloomfield pitched the project as a necessary investment to accommodate community growth – particularly with the 700-unit North Wiltse Block residential development on the horizon.
“It’s the age-old question of: Do you build infrastructure to facilitate growth or do you wait for growth to happen and try to catch up with infrastructure?” said Bloomfield.
“This is the reason we have reserve funds, and reserve funds are there to improve infrastructure in anticipation of well-planned-out and thought-out developments.”