Summerland’s only outpatient laboratory is scheduled for a partial reopening this Thursday, Feb. 3.
Until further notice, the lab at the Summerland Health Centre will be open for walk-ins on Mondays and Thursdays only, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
“Laboratory service at the health centre is prioritized for vulnerable patients, people who are unable to travel, or for urgent collections at this time,” explained Interior health in a press release Monday.
Others are still urged to use outpatient labs in Penticton and Peachland.
Summerland’s lab has been closed since mid-November due to a staff shortage.
In mid-December, the District of Summerland received a 968-signature petition calling for the lab to reopen.