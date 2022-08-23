Upwards of 40 people are needed to help administer the upcoming municipal election in Penticton.
“The responsibilities run from setting up the polling stations to registering new voters to issuing the ballots,” said chief election officer Angie Collison in a press release.
“It’s a role that is fundamental to ensuring our process works and everyone who is eligible can participate.”
Applicants must be at least 16 years old and must not be related to, or working on the campaigns of, any candidates. The job pays $18.55 per hour. Work is available on general election date, Oct. 15, and during advanced polls Oct. 5, 8 and 13.
For more details or to apply, visit www.penticton.ca/elections.