Police say a Summerland store clerk was struck by a vehicle Tuesday after confronting two shoplifters who were later arrested in Penticton.
The incident began around 10 a.m. outside the business on the 13000 block of Victoria Rd. N., from which the two men left with unpaid merchandise.
“Upon the men getting into a parked vehicle, the employee attempted to prevent them from leaving. One of the men driving the vehicle drove forward into the employee, causing him injury before immediately departing,” said RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“Subsequent investigation led officers to a residence on Perkins Crescent in Penticton, where officers carried out a search warrant, resulting in the arrest of the two suspects involved. Additionally, several firearms, suspected stolen merchandise, and illegal drugs were all seized from the home.”
The accused shoplifters, both Penticton men in their early 30s, have been released from custody pending their first court appearances Oct. 13.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Summerland RCMP detachment at 250-494-7416.